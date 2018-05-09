Mduduzi Manana may face Parly probe after latest assault accusation
The ANC MP is accused of pushing domestic worker Christine Wiro down the stairs of his Fourways house.
JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says she will advise Parliament's joint committee on ethics to investigate the latest assault accusation against African National Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Mduduzi Manana.
Manana is accused of pushing domestic worker Christine Wiro down the stairs of his Fourways house on Sunday after she opened the door to a visitor without his consent.
Wiro tried to withdraw the case she opened at the Douglasdale police station, but the Director of Public Prosecutions refused to drop it and instead asked for more evidence to consider whether to formally charge the MP.
Parliament has added its voice to express concern about another suspected assault case against Manana.
Mbete says MPs have an ethical code of conduct which they have to abide by and Manana is expected to carry himself in a matter prescribed by the rules.
Mbete also applauded the police for continuing with their investigation despite Wiro’s attempt to drop the case on Monday.
Wiro claims she feared for her life and the safety of her family.
Last year the ANC MP confessed in the Randburg Magistrates Court to assaulting three women at Cubana at Fourways. He paid a R100,000 fine.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Wendy Nelson appointed acting North West premier
-
Shut up & listen – Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen
-
ANC places Supra Mahumapelo on precautionary leave
-
ANC in WC to open case against Maimane for interference
-
Mahumapelo: I’ll not allow my name to be tarnished
-
Andile Lungisa denied leave to appeal sentence for assault
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.