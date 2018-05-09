Mduduzi Manana may face Parly probe after latest assault accusation

The ANC MP is accused of pushing domestic worker Christine Wiro down the stairs of his Fourways house.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says she will advise Parliament's joint committee on ethics to investigate the latest assault accusation against African National Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Mduduzi Manana.

Manana is accused of pushing domestic worker Christine Wiro down the stairs of his Fourways house on Sunday after she opened the door to a visitor without his consent.

Wiro tried to withdraw the case she opened at the Douglasdale police station, but the Director of Public Prosecutions refused to drop it and instead asked for more evidence to consider whether to formally charge the MP.

Parliament has added its voice to express concern about another suspected assault case against Manana.

Mbete says MPs have an ethical code of conduct which they have to abide by and Manana is expected to carry himself in a matter prescribed by the rules.

Mbete also applauded the police for continuing with their investigation despite Wiro’s attempt to drop the case on Monday.

Wiro claims she feared for her life and the safety of her family.

Last year the ANC MP confessed in the Randburg Magistrates Court to assaulting three women at Cubana at Fourways. He paid a R100,000 fine.

