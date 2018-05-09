Popular Topics
Mamelodi community demands justice for Katlego Joja

Police have been criticised for their poor handling of the young autistic girl’s disappearance.

Hundreds of community members marched to the Mamelodi Police Station to protest against the police's poor response when 10-year-old Katlego Joja who went missing. She was later found dead in a river near her home. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Hundreds of community members marched to the Mamelodi Police Station to protest against the police's poor response when 10-year-old Katlego Joja who went missing. She was later found dead in a river near her home. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Mamelodi is demanding justice for 10-year-old girl Katlego Joja.

Joja’s body was found floating in a nearby river on Sunday, four days after she was reported missing.

Activist group Not In My Name on Wednesday led a march to the Mamelodi Police Station.

Police have been criticised for their poor handling of the young autistic girl’s disappearance.

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Mamelodi Police Station calling for officers to prioritise Katlego Joja’s case.

The Not In My Name campaign has called on police to do more to protect vulnerable members of the communities.

“We are saying that ‘Not In My Name’ shall it be that… we must not be afraid of perpetrators or criminals.”

Religious leaders have also added their voice, calling for calm, as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the young girl’s death.

“So that we see an end to these aimless and senseless killings. We are so angry right now… we feel the very same way that these kids of Cosas are feeling.”

Police have committed to prioritising the case after receiving a memorandum from representatives of the Not In My Name campaign.

