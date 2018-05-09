Mamelodi community demands justice for Katlego Joja

Police have been criticised for their poor handling of the young autistic girl’s disappearance.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Mamelodi is demanding justice for 10-year-old girl Katlego Joja.

Joja’s body was found floating in a nearby river on Sunday, four days after she was reported missing.

Activist group Not In My Name on Wednesday led a march to the Mamelodi Police Station.

#KatlegoJoja [WATCH] The Not In My Name Campaign has gathered outside the Mamelodi Police Station. TK pic.twitter.com/jfHUm9rZL6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2018

Police have been criticised for their poor handling of the young autistic girl’s disappearance.

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Mamelodi Police Station calling for officers to prioritise Katlego Joja’s case.

The Not In My Name campaign has called on police to do more to protect vulnerable members of the communities.

#KatlegoJoja [WATCH] COSAS calling for justice for the 10 year old girl who was found dead in the community earlier this week. TK pic.twitter.com/hAZYTCmUbV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2018

#KatlegoJoja [WATCH] The 10 year old’s aunt addressing protestors outside the Mamelodi Police Station. She says those who killed her niece must burn in hell. TK pic.twitter.com/1puhae7vIh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2018

“We are saying that ‘Not In My Name’ shall it be that… we must not be afraid of perpetrators or criminals.”

Religious leaders have also added their voice, calling for calm, as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the young girl’s death.

#KatlegoJoja [WATCH] Local Community Policing Forum call on the community to help police find those who murdered the 10 year old girl. TK pic.twitter.com/IM9CMjv88q — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2018

“So that we see an end to these aimless and senseless killings. We are so angry right now… we feel the very same way that these kids of Cosas are feeling.”

Police have committed to prioritising the case after receiving a memorandum from representatives of the Not In My Name campaign.