Mahumapelo: Something is not right in the ANC
Despite indicating on Tuesday that he would resign from office, Supra Mahumapelo has questioned the request by the ANC’s top six for him to step down.
JOHANNESBURG – North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has hinted at a political conspiracy that’s forced him to resign from office.
Mahumapelo on Wednesday morning reneged on word that he would resign by midday, and is now saying that he will await instruction by the provincial African National Congress (ANC) structure.
The party in the North West is in an urgent provincial executive committee meeting in Mahikeng discussing the matter.
Despite indicating that he will resign from office on Tuesday, Mahumapelo has this morning questioned the request by the party’s top six for him to step down.
Speaking to the media before a meeting of the provincial ANC in Mahikeng, Mahumapelo says he wants answers on why the ANC gave in to a demand from the opposition for him to resign.
Mahumapelo suggested that there may be collusion between EFF and ANC MPLs.
“Why should there be a panic that anyone of us can be removed in Parliament or legislature? Why is that? You see, something is not right in the ANC.”
Mahumapelo pleaded with his supporters to remain calm as the PEC meets.
“Give us the opportunity for me to address the PEC. When we’re done, because you elected us, then the PEC must come and address you.”
He says the provincial ANC leadership will decide on the way forward.
CLINGING TO POWER
The group that’s led the charge for Mahumapelo to resign has accused him of mobilising people and busing them to the venue of the ANC’s provincial executive committee meeting to justify his staying in office.
Civic body the Revolutionary Council says Mahumapelo is looking for an excuse to remain in office.
The Revolutionary Council has accused Mahumapelo of clinging to power by all means.
The group’s Thato Mogogodi says: “Kombies were driven in to come and guide the PEC meeting which is choreographed to take a decision that he must not resign, so that he can come out and say, ‘I account to the PEC.’”
The ANC PEC is expected to address the media on whether Mahumapelo will resign or not after the meeting.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
De Lille ‘offered’ seat in Parly in exchange for resignation as CT mayor
-
Shut up & listen – Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen
-
Mahumapelo: I won't resign until ANC PEC tells me to
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: Maimane offered me a seat in Parly
-
Defiant De Lille addresses transformation event as ‘CT mayor’
-
NW ANC calls emergency meeting to decide on Mahumapelo’s successor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.