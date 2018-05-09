Mahumapelo: Something is not right in the ANC

Despite indicating on Tuesday that he would resign from office, Supra Mahumapelo has questioned the request by the ANC’s top six for him to step down.

JOHANNESBURG – North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has hinted at a political conspiracy that’s forced him to resign from office.

Mahumapelo on Wednesday morning reneged on word that he would resign by midday, and is now saying that he will await instruction by the provincial African National Congress (ANC) structure.

The party in the North West is in an urgent provincial executive committee meeting in Mahikeng discussing the matter.

Speaking to the media before a meeting of the provincial ANC in Mahikeng, Mahumapelo says he wants answers on why the ANC gave in to a demand from the opposition for him to resign.

Mahumapelo suggested that there may be collusion between EFF and ANC MPLs.

“Why should there be a panic that anyone of us can be removed in Parliament or legislature? Why is that? You see, something is not right in the ANC.”

Mahumapelo pleaded with his supporters to remain calm as the PEC meets.

“Give us the opportunity for me to address the PEC. When we’re done, because you elected us, then the PEC must come and address you.”

He says the provincial ANC leadership will decide on the way forward.

CLINGING TO POWER

The group that’s led the charge for Mahumapelo to resign has accused him of mobilising people and busing them to the venue of the ANC’s provincial executive committee meeting to justify his staying in office.

Civic body the Revolutionary Council says Mahumapelo is looking for an excuse to remain in office.

The Revolutionary Council has accused Mahumapelo of clinging to power by all means.

The group’s Thato Mogogodi says: “Kombies were driven in to come and guide the PEC meeting which is choreographed to take a decision that he must not resign, so that he can come out and say, ‘I account to the PEC.’”

The ANC PEC is expected to address the media on whether Mahumapelo will resign or not after the meeting.

