Mahumapelo: I won't resign until ANC PEC tells me to

This comes after the ANC in the province on Tuesday said it welcomed Mahumapelo's exit.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he will not resign until the ANC's provincial executive committee tells him to do so.

Mahumapelo is on Wednesday morning consulting with the PEC in Mahikeng.

His supporters are also at the venue.

This comes after the ANC in the province on Tuesday said it welcomed Mahumapelo's exit.

In a statement released by African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday evening, the party says it accepts the voluntary exit from his deployment as the premier.

North West residents recently took to the streets in violent protests demanding that Mahumapelo resign amid corruption allegations leveled against him.

An inter-ministerial Task Team has been deployed to the North West to find solutions that would likely see an intervention from national government.