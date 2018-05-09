Mahumapelo: I’ll not allow my name to be tarnished

MAHIKENG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he is going to take what he calls “aggressive legal action” against his detractors.

He says they have made unfounded allegations of corruption against him and he wants to clear his name.

The premier, who indicated on Tuesday night he would step aside, changed his mind after an instruction from the African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive.

The ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) has instructed him to take leave, saying he should appoint an interim premier while the inter-ministerial task team investigates.

Mahumapelo says he will not allow his name to be tarnished.

“Legal action is going to be taken against these individuals. I’m going to start with the so-called revolutionary council.”

Mahumapelo says he will remain in his position with the support of the ANC's PEC.

Acting secretary Suzan Dantjie says, “Mahumapelo must appoint an acting premier, and we’ll take it from there. We’ve not put a timeframe for him to do so.”

She says the ANC North West working committee will meet with the national working committee soon to convey its decision.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)