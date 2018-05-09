[LISTEN] What to look out for when buying a collectible or classic car

Radio 702 | Thinking about buying a collectible car? Creative Rides founders explain what you need to know before making your purchase.

JOHANNESBURG - The Creative Rides team is said to have one of the largest selections of American classic cars and memorabilia for sale on the continent.

Radio 702's Azania Mosaka spoke to founders, Kevin Derrick and Bryce Roberts, to explore the vintage car market.

They explain what makes a collectible and what you should look out for when making a purchase.

Listen to the audio above for more.