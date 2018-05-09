[LISTEN] UWC research: Land reform has regressed under ANC

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Ruth Hall about land reform.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) has never taken the land issue seriously, according to University of the Western Cape Professor Ruth Hall.

She says land reform can work, adding that the Constitution has never been an impediment to land reform.

Citing the Motlanthe Land-Reform Panel report, she said: “The Constitution is not the problem. The problem has been a failure in political leadership.”

Land reform has regressed under the ANC-led government over the past 24 years, according to research done by the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (Plaas) at UWC.

