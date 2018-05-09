IRBA: Steinhoff probe likely to be biggest job ever
The investigation has also highlighted the regulator’s limited financial resources to deal with its hefty caseload.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA) says its investigation into the audit of Steinhoff Holdings will probably be its biggest job ever.
It had to re-prioritise other investigations to deal with the mammoth task.
IRBA Chief Executive Bernard Agulhas has told Parliament that the regulator currently has 150 investigations on the go, but it only has five investigators to handle the flood of cases.
The regulator says its investigation into Steinhoff is progressing.
It’s waiting for auditor Deloitte to submit re-stated annual financial statements.
“It is probably going to be one of the biggest investigations that we will ever perform because of the complexity of the organisation and the financial statements.”
Agulhas says changes to legislation are under consideration that will allow the regulator to outsource investigations in matters that are not in the public interest.
