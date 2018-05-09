Infinity ink: Matching tattoos for 'Avengers' cast
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth have had the Avengers symbol inked on their body alongside the number six.
LONDON - Five members of the Avengers cast have got matching tattoos.
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) have had the Avengers symbol inked on their body alongside the number six.
Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett send Chris Evans a sweet message ❤ It was Scarlett's idea for the Avengers to get matching tattoos, and got hers done with Chris Evans before the rest of the cast. How cute is her little heart? 🖤 #robertdowneyjr #jeremyrenner #chrishemsworth #joshlord #avengers #chrisevans
The inking marks them as the six original Avengers - alongside Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), who chose not to get inked - and is there to serve as a reminder of their 10-year stint with Marvel.
Remmer wrote on Instagram: "Well team, we did it...? Thank you @joshualord for sharing ink with us all @avengers much love #eastsideink #bondedforlife @robertdowneyjr @chrishemsworth #chrisevans #scarjo #loveUall. (sic)"
The 47-year-old actor also shared a video of him getting a tattoo, captioning it: "Brave man to allow all the @avengers the opportunity to ink. @joshualord what a killer day @robertdowneyjr @chrishemsworth#scarjo #chrisevans #avengersunited#eastsideink #hidethenerves. (sic)"
Evans took to Instagram to post a video of the tattoo being done.
He shared: "Thanks for the ink, Joshua Lorde (sic)! (and for letting all of us maim you in return). Love to @RobertDowneyJr @Renner4Real @chrishemsworth Scarlett (we just need to get Ruffalo blackout drunk). (sic)"
Thanks for the ink, Joshua Lorde!(and for letting all of us maim you in return) Love to @RobertDowneyJr @Renner4Real @chrishemsworth Scarlett (we just need to get Ruffalo blackout drunk) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mNtJ6xCyOP— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 8, 2018
And Downey Jr quipped that the four of them "bullied" Evans into getting it done in Los Angeles.
He told Entertainment Weekly: "Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo. And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was Johansson's idea, and she and Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to Los Angeles, he did me, did Renner, and then we just bullied Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it."
