IFP to ask Public Protector to investigate CPS tender

CAPE TOWN - The mess left behind by former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been dominating debate on the department’s budget for this financial year.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it will be asking the Public Protector and the National Consumer Commission to investigate whether the human rights of social grant beneficiaries were violated by South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa)’s controversial tender with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

New Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has given her assurance that the current hiccups experienced in the transition to a new social grant payment model will not interrupt payouts to beneficiaries.

Shabangu says a decision on the tender for the cash payment of social grants will be made in due course.

She put the process on hold in April in the wake of legal challenges.

“I want to assure South Africans that we’ll comply with the constitutional order to ensure that our beneficiaries continue to receive their social grants at all times.”

But while some opposition parties say they will support Shabangu in cleaning up the department, they remain adamant her predecessor should not be let off the hook.

The Democratic Alliance’s Bridget Masango has repeated calls for a parliamentary inquiry into the grants debacle.

The IFP’s Liezl van der Merwe says the Social Development Department has been limping from one crisis to the next, and she will ask the Public Protector to investigate the CPS tender.

