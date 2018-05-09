I’m in charge of Cape Town, says Ian Neilson
Patricia de Lille, however, maintains she’s still the mayor of Cape Town until a court rules otherwise, despite the DA on Tuesday rescinding her membership.
CAPE TOWN - Acting Cape Town executive mayor Ian Nielson has assured citizens their needs remain a top priority.
Neilson says Cape Town only has one mayor and he’s in charge.
Patricia de Lille, however, maintains she’s still the mayor until a court rules otherwise, despite the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday rescinding her membership.
De Lille will challenge that decision in court on Friday.
Neilson says residents can be assured service delivery will continue, despite the confusion around leadership within the City of Cape Town.
“That’s my responsibility, and I will ensure that all the important issues of council continue to be dealt with, that the government of the city continues.”
However, Stop City of Cape Town founder Sandra Dickson has rejected the announcement of Neilson as mayor.
“The track record of Mr Neilson regarding the current budget and the statements he's made in the press, doesn’t grow any sense of confidence in his capabilities.”
Neilson says a new interim mayoral committee will be announced within the next three days.
WATCH: Why my relationship with DA broke down - De Lille
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
'Premier Supra Mahumapelo is going nowhere'
-
ANC places Supra Mahumapelo on precautionary leave
-
Mahumapelo: Something is not right in the ANC
-
Shut up & listen – Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen
-
ANC’s Andile Lungisa sentenced to 2 years in jail for assault
-
ANC WC: Patricia De Lille is still the mayor of Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.