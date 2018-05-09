I’m in charge of Cape Town, says Ian Neilson

CAPE TOWN - Acting Cape Town executive mayor Ian Nielson has assured citizens their needs remain a top priority.

Neilson says Cape Town only has one mayor and he’s in charge.

Patricia de Lille, however, maintains she’s still the mayor until a court rules otherwise, despite the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday rescinding her membership.

De Lille will challenge that decision in court on Friday.

Neilson says residents can be assured service delivery will continue, despite the confusion around leadership within the City of Cape Town.

“That’s my responsibility, and I will ensure that all the important issues of council continue to be dealt with, that the government of the city continues.”

However, Stop City of Cape Town founder Sandra Dickson has rejected the announcement of Neilson as mayor.

“The track record of Mr Neilson regarding the current budget and the statements he's made in the press, doesn’t grow any sense of confidence in his capabilities.”

Neilson says a new interim mayoral committee will be announced within the next three days.

