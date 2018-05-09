Germany's Neuer ruled out of German Cup final
Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer will not play in the German Cup final, coach Jupp Heynckes said on Wednesday as the Germany goalkeeper races to recover from a long-term foot injury for next month’s World Cup in Russia.
Neuer, a World Cup winner in 2014, broke a bone in his foot back in September and has not played since, putting his fitness for the tournament in doubt.
Neuer will be missing when champions Bayern take on VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday and also against Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final later this month.
Neuer, who has been replaced in the Bayern team by reserve keeper Sven Ulreich, only recently returned to training but had to take another break for a few days.
“Manuel will neither play against (VfB) Stuttgart nor in the Cup final,” Heynckes told sports magazine Kicker.
If picked for the preliminary Germany squad on 15 May, Neuer will only have two friendly internationals against Austria and Saudi Arabia to prepare for the finals starting on 14 June.
Germany have been drawn in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.
