Gauteng MEC apologises for police’s response to Katlego Joja's disappearance
The 10-year-old autistic girl went missing last week and her body was found in the Moretele River on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has apologised for the poor handling of the disappearance of Katlego Joja.
Nkosi-Malobane met with officials at the Mamelodi West Police Station on Tuesday after the Joja family raised their unhappiness with the police's response to their daughter's case.
The Safety MEC says that some officials have been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.
“We’d like to communicate our sincere condolences, and mostly importantly, communicate apology on how the case was handled.”
The MEC says that they have a preliminary autopsy report but can’t share results as yet.
“That belongs to the family, it doesn’t belong to anybody, not even me. It belongs to the family because they’re the ones that must first know exactly what happened, and of course as investigators, we also need to deal with that particular report. Publicly, I won’t announce [anything].”
A march led by the Not In My Name social activist group will be held on Wednesday from the Maseko Shopping Complex to the Mamelodi Police Station.
