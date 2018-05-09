Ekurhuleni metro officer suspended after assaulting female colleague
The female officer can be heard in a sound clip pleading for help while her male supervisor physically and verbally abuses her.
JOHANNESBURG - An Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer has been suspended after allegedly assaulting a female colleague at the Tokoza Metro Police precinct.
In a sound clip recording of the attack on Saturday, the female officer can be heard pleading for help while her male supervisor allegedly physically and verbally abuses her.
The Ekurhuleni Metro Police chief has suspended the officer for three months while an investigation takes place.
The EMPD's Wilfred Kgasago says an assault charge has been laid against the man.
“The chief of police decided to serve a letter of suspension which will be effective for three months, to enable us to investigate the case without any hindrance, because we view allegations of this nature in a serious light.”
