Earthquake shakes buildings in Afghanistan

Workers left buildings in Kabul and Pakistani media reported the quake was felt in Islamabad, the capital, and the north-western city of Peshawar.

KABUL/ISLAMABAD - An earthquake shook buildings in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, with tremors felt in Pakistani cities, according to Reuters witnesses.

Workers left buildings in Kabul and Pakistani media reported the quake was felt in Islamabad, the capital, and the north-western city of Peshawar.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The US Geological Survey reported a magnitude 6.4 earthquake centred in Tajikistan, near the Afghan border.