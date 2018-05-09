Dlamini-Zuma: SA’s next census will be in 2021
Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says Stats SA is moving to digital when it comes to collecting data.
CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says South Africa’s next census will be in 2021, but that planning for it will start this year.
She was speaking in support of Stats SA’s budget at Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.
“Census 2021 will be the first of its kind in South Africa to be conducted using electronic data-collection methodology. Computer-assisted personal interviews will improve the quality of data collected and reduce the time-lag between data collection and the dissemination of results.”
Dlamini-Zuma says Stats SA is moving to digital when it comes to collecting data.
“Stats SA is in the process of transforming the collection of data from a paper-based approach to digital collections. To ensure that quality is not compromised, this is being phased in over time.”
