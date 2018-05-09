Dlamini: Justice system must be given space to deal with Manana assault claim

JOHANNESBURG – Women's Minster Bathabile Dlamini has reacted to the latest assault claims against Mduduzi Manana, saying the justice system must be given space to handle the matter.

Manana said earlier this week that he had instructed his lawyers to file a law suit against Christine Wiro for allegedly trying to extort R100,000 out of him to drop a case of common assault.

Police, however, have told Eyewitness News that no complaint has been lodged by Manana yet.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Dlamini says that she categorically denounces any form of violence against women irrespective of the circumstances.

The minister says she’s concerned that the altercation between Manana and Wiro has played out in the media.

Dlamini says that Manana is a leader and must live his life according to the Constitution.

She, however, says she’s worried about a claim that the Wiro family tried to ask for a bribe to drop the charges.

That claim has been strongly denied by the 43-year-old woman.