Diko: DA implosion in CT is good for ANC's prospects
The DA on Tuesday announced its decision to rescind Patricia de Lille's membership.
CAPE TOWN - As the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s public spat with Patricia De Lille continues to unfold opposition parties have reacted to her dismissal from the party.
The DA on Tuesday announced its decision to rescind De Lille's membership.
The move comes after she publicly declared her intention to resign from the party during a radio interview on 702 and Cape Talk.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Bernard Joseph: "Any change in the politics of the DA will be helpful to us."
The ACDP's Grant Haskin believes the manner in which the DA has dealt with the matter will cost them.
"The way the the DA has handles the matter hasn't been ideal and we have already felt and experienced in communities around the city with peopple something they're tired, they're fed up with the way the matter was handled, fed up with the way budget has been handled and they're now looking for a new political home."
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Yonela Diko says they'll be holdng a press conference on Wednesday to give their view about the issue.
"The ANC only seeks its positives from the context that we as an organistaion are improving, with Ebrahim Rasool as head of our election campaign. While we are improving, the DA is imploding and that is good for the prospects of the ANC."
