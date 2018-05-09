Delay in start dates for CT desalination plants
This comes as experts expect below average rainfall this year, based on below average rainfall in April.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s water supply system still has not seen a drop from three desalination plants.
The start dates for the Monwabisi and Strandfontein facilities have been delayed, while the V&A Waterfront plant is not yet fully connected to the water supply system.
This comes as experts expect below average rainfall this year, based on below average rainfall in April.
The Strandfontein plant was due to go online 21 March and the Monwabisi facility was to start producing water 6 April, but there have been more delays after they missed February deadlines.
On Wednesday acting executive Mayor Ian Nielson could not confirm when the projects would be able to supply water to the system, but he was positive.
“The one at the V&A Waterfront is producing water. There were some issues around the water quality that’s getting attention now before we connect that into the system. The other two at Monwabisi and Strandfontein are far advanced, and we expect them to start producing water quite soon.”
Contractors at the Monwabisi and Strandfontein plants are each expected to deliver seven million litres per day over 24 months at a cost of about R250 million per facility to the City of Cape Town.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.