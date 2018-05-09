Popular Topics
Delay in start dates for CT desalination plants

This comes as experts expect below average rainfall this year, based on below average rainfall in April.

Ian Neilson. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Ian Neilson. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s water supply system still has not seen a drop from three desalination plants.

The start dates for the Monwabisi and Strandfontein facilities have been delayed, while the V&A Waterfront plant is not yet fully connected to the water supply system.

This comes as experts expect below average rainfall this year, based on below average rainfall in April.

The Strandfontein plant was due to go online 21 March and the Monwabisi facility was to start producing water 6 April, but there have been more delays after they missed February deadlines.

On Wednesday acting executive Mayor Ian Nielson could not confirm when the projects would be able to supply water to the system, but he was positive.

“The one at the V&A Waterfront is producing water. There were some issues around the water quality that’s getting attention now before we connect that into the system. The other two at Monwabisi and Strandfontein are far advanced, and we expect them to start producing water quite soon.”

Contractors at the Monwabisi and Strandfontein plants are each expected to deliver seven million litres per day over 24 months at a cost of about R250 million per facility to the City of Cape Town.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

