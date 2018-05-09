Defiant De Lille addresses transformation event as ‘CT mayor’
The Democratic Alliance announced on Tuesday her membership had been terminated and, in its view, she's no longer mayor.
CAPE TOWN - A defiant Patricia de Lille is addressing a spatial transformation event in Cape Town on Wednesday morning as the city's first citizen.
De Lille is openly defying the Democratic Alliance (DA) after it terminated her party membership on Tuesday.
The party believes she's no longer mayor, installing Ian Neilson in that position until an election is held.
WATCH: De Lille: I'm still ready to serve my country in any capacity
Defiant to the end, De Lille made it clear she's still mayor, until a court decides otherwise.
The event’s programme this morning features only De Lille’s name, and she's named as Cape Town's executive mayor.
Ahead of proceedings De Lille interacted with guests, appearing relaxed.
She's joined by mayco member for transport and urban development, Brett Herron.
De Lille is set to address delegates on spatial transformation in the city.
De Lille on Tuesday served court papers on the City of Cape Town, the city manager, the DA and the Independent Electoral Commission, to challenge the validity of the DA’s decision to sack her.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
