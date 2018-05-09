De Lille: I will continue mayoral duties until court ruling
On Tuesday the Democratic Alliance rescinded her membership, prompting her decision to file legal papers.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille says she'll be carrying out mayoral duties in the City of Cape Town until a court rules otherwise.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) rescinded her membership on Tuesday, prompting her decision to file legal papers.
De Lille showed up for work on Wednesday morning after addressing a Cape Times business breakfast.
She maintains she remains in charge pending a court process, but Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson is already acting as the executive mayor.
De Lille addressed the impasse within the City of Cape Town and briefed the audience on her looming court action against the DA.
“I’ve turned to the courts. On Friday morning 11 May we will ask the court to rule on this political impasse.”
But she also touched on mayoral matters during her address, highlighting the city's transit-oriented development (TOD) strategic framework adopted by council in March 2016.
“The TOD strategy framework signals a completely new approach to integrated special planning, to transport planning and to eradicate apartheid spatial planning.”
After the gathering, De Lille reported for duty at the Civic Centre.
She’s apparently been preparing to lay criminal charges against two Democratic Alliance members who shared a fake auditor general document about her on social media.
LISTEN: De Lille: Maimane offered me a seat in Parly
Meanwhile, the mayor revealed on Wednesday that DA leader Mmusi Maimane offered her a seat in Parliament in exchange for her resignation.
De Lille was asked directly on the Eusebius McKaiser Show if Maimane offered her a move to Parliament.
“That was offered to me. My membership was never an issue, because I can’t become a Member of Parliament without being a member.”
The DA’s Natasha Mazzone has reacted to De Lille's statement, saying the offer to move De Lille to Parliament came before an internal disciplinary process against her.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC places Supra Mahumapelo on precautionary leave
-
'Premier Supra Mahumapelo is going nowhere'
-
Mahumapelo: Something is not right in the ANC
-
Shut up & listen – Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen
-
ANC’s Andile Lungisa sentenced to 2 years in jail for assault
-
ANC WC: Patricia De Lille is still the mayor of Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.