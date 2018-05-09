De Lille: I will continue mayoral duties until court ruling

On Tuesday the Democratic Alliance rescinded her membership, prompting her decision to file legal papers.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille says she'll be carrying out mayoral duties in the City of Cape Town until a court rules otherwise.

De Lille showed up for work on Wednesday morning after addressing a Cape Times business breakfast.

She maintains she remains in charge pending a court process, but Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson is already acting as the executive mayor.

De Lille addressed the impasse within the City of Cape Town and briefed the audience on her looming court action against the DA.

“I’ve turned to the courts. On Friday morning 11 May we will ask the court to rule on this political impasse.”

But she also touched on mayoral matters during her address, highlighting the city's transit-oriented development (TOD) strategic framework adopted by council in March 2016.

“The TOD strategy framework signals a completely new approach to integrated special planning, to transport planning and to eradicate apartheid spatial planning.”

After the gathering, De Lille reported for duty at the Civic Centre.

She’s apparently been preparing to lay criminal charges against two Democratic Alliance members who shared a fake auditor general document about her on social media.

Meanwhile, the mayor revealed on Wednesday that DA leader Mmusi Maimane offered her a seat in Parliament in exchange for her resignation.

De Lille was asked directly on the Eusebius McKaiser Show if Maimane offered her a move to Parliament.

“That was offered to me. My membership was never an issue, because I can’t become a Member of Parliament without being a member.”

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone has reacted to De Lille's statement, saying the offer to move De Lille to Parliament came before an internal disciplinary process against her.