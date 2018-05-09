De Lille ‘offered’ seat in Parly in exchange for resignation as CT mayor

The move was apparently in exchange for De Lille leaving her post as Cape Town mayor, where she's been embroiled in months of arguing and disagreement.

CAPE TOWN - With no end in sight to the public spat between the Democratic Alliance and Patricia de Lille, the veteran politician has now revealed how party leader Mmusi Maimane offered her a seat in Parliament.

LISTEN: Patricia de Lille offered spot in Parliament in exchange for resignation

The move was apparently in exchange for De Lille leaving her post as Cape Town mayor, where she's been embroiled in months of arguing and disagreement.

The DA announced on Tuesday that it had terminated De Lille’s party membership after she indicated in an interview on Radio 702 that she would leave the organisation once she had cleared her name.

De Lille was asked directly on the Eusebius McKaiser Show if Maimane offered her a move to Parliament.

“That was offered to me. My membership was never an issue, because I can’t become a Member of Parliament without being a member.”

De Lille will take the DA to court on Friday to challenge her dismissal.

She says there's a 'grey area' in the interpretation of her status as Cape Town mayor, since the announcement.

“My membership is being terminated by the DA. Like any process, there’s also a right to appeal or review a decision.

I feel since I have served papers on the City of Cape Town, DA and IEC, I am now contesting the court to review that decision. I believe until Friday or until the IEC declares a vacancy, which they publicly said they cannot do because they’ve been indicted, there is a grey area."

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone has reacted to De Lille's statement in the last few minutes, saying the offer to move De Lille to Parliament came before an internal disciplinary process against her.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)