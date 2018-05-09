Cops hunt suspects after cash heist in Kempton Park

One of the suspects was handcuffed following a high-speed chase through Kempton Park that ended in Marlboro.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for criminals who carried out a cash-in-transit heist in Kempton Park and opened fire on police in Sandton.

However, his accomplices hijacked a car and sped off.

They managed to get away after a shootout with officers on Rivonia Road.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele says: “One police officer was wounded. We’re still searching for the suspects and we’re calling for anyone with information to call the police.”

[WATCH] Cash-in-transit heist suspects caught on camera in Kempton Park. Video: Ingrid Linzbacher. TTM pic.twitter.com/dJMBf4PpAo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2018

