Cele wants swift arrests following latest KZN political murder

The ANC leader was murdered execution style when two armed men entered his home on Monday morning, robbed his partner and children of their valuables, before killing him.

DURBAN – Police Minister Bheki Cele has slammed the failure of authorities to arrest those responsible for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal and wants to see killers in “orange uniforms” soon.

Cele was speaking outside the Margate Police Station on Tuesday where he received a briefing on the murder of Oshabeni branch treasurer Sifiso Cele.

Just over a week ago, another African National Congress (ANC) member from the same branch, Nombuso Mqadi, was also shot in her home

The Police Minister says that he wants results and those responsible for assassinations must be locked up.

“We want to see people in orange uniform, so, we’ll do from our side as government, working with the law enforcement agencies, but they themselves will have to pull their socks up (sic).”

Meanwhile, Cele’s loved ones say they are haunted by his brutal killing.

His step-daughter Mbali Chemane: “My mom is not here. There are memories in this home but she doesn’t want to live here because we’re also terrified because we don’t know the motive behind the killing. We don’t know if it was a robbery.”

No arrests have been made so far but the Police Minister has already indicated that this murder seems to have been politically motivated.

HEARTLESS MURDER

Cele’s loved ones, who witnessed his killing, have described him as a humble and honest man who didn’t deserve to die in such a brutal manner.

Chemane says her siblings, aged five and 10, were in the house when Cele was gunned down. She says the children are now having nightmares.

“The youngest told us the attackers threatened to shoot them, saying they must not make eye contact with them.”

Chemani has recounted Cele’s final moments before he was shot.

“Throughout the attack, he didn’t fight. His arms were hidden, he didn’t say a single word. My mother told me she didn’t hear his cries when they shot him.”

Chemani says their neighbour has told them how they saw the two men walking down the street after the shooting, with no apparent sense of urgency to flee the crime scene.