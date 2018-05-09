Cardi B hints she’s expecting a baby girl
The ‘Be Careful’ hitmaker is expecting her first child with fiancé Offset.
LONDON - Cardi B has implied she’s carrying a little girl after she referred to her as “she” while discussing her kicks at the Met Gala this week.
The Be Careful hitmaker - who is currently seven months pregnant with her first child - has implied she’s carrying a daughter after she referred to her as “she” while talking about how feisty the little one is because she keeps booting her in the ribs.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, the 25-year-old rapper said: “Oh, she wants to fight me! [My dress weighs] about 35 pounds plus baby. It’s OK though, I used to go up the project stairs. Shorty weighs three and a half pounds. She do! She do weigh three and a half pounds. That’s pretty good for seven months because I was born five pounds.”
Cardi’s admission comes just weeks after her sister Hennessy Carolina seemed to refer to the baby as a girl in an Instagram post which she quickly deleted afterwards.
She wrote at the time: “I use to wish I was older than you just so I would’ve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! and NOW that ur baby is coming it’s like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs! (sic)”
Cardi confirmed her pregnancy whilst co-hosting The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at the beginning of the March following rumours that she was expecting - speculation she played down at the time by claiming she was just “fat.”
The Drip singer admitted that her baby, whom she’s expecting with her fiancé Offset, wasn’t planned and she even considered a termination when she found out.
She said recently when asked if she thought about abortion: “Kind of, sort of, but then again, no. I just didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn’t want to.”
And, although she’s adamant she’ll continue to work when she becomes a mother, Cardi has decided to cancel some of her scheduled performances from now until the little one is born because she wants to focus on her pregnancy.
She said on Instagram: “So I just wanted to make this a little clear and everything. Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while.
“Shortie keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a b***h barely can breathe! I want to thank y’all for understanding. I’ll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything. (sic)”
