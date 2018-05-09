Bus strike continues as unions await response to counter-offer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Bus strike continues as unions await response to counter-offer

On Tuesday, the labour caucus came up with a counter-offer to end the four week-long bus strike.

Commuters queue for taxis in Mitchells Plain on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Commuters queue for taxis in Mitchells Plain on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Unions representing striking bus drivers are awaiting a response from employers on whether they'll be accepting their wage demands.

On Tuesday, the labour caucus came up with a counter-offer to end the four-week-long bus strike.

The unions are asking for a 9% increase in the first year and 8% in the second year as opposed to the 8.75% increase for the first year and 8.25% for the second year, which employers have put forward.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu)'s Zanele Sabela: "We came up with a counter offer of 9% in the first year and 8% in the second year. We've already sent it to the bargaining council and they will send it to the employers to see if they agree. The strike will not be over until an agreement has been signed."

Up until then, the bus strike continues.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA