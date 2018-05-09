Popular Topics
Britain's Edmund stuns Djokovic in Madrid second round

Kyle Edmund claimed the decisive break in the eighth game of the decider before coolly closing out his service game to love for his 14th match win of the year.

Briton Kyle Edmund celebrates booking a place in the Australian Open semi-finals after beating Grigor Dimitrov. Picture: @AustralianOpen/Twitter.
Briton Kyle Edmund celebrates booking a place in the Australian Open semi-finals after beating Grigor Dimitrov. Picture: @AustralianOpen/Twitter.
one hour ago

MADRID - Britain’s Kyle Edmund enjoyed one of the biggest triumphs of his career by defeating former world number one Novak Djokovic 6-3 2-6 6-3 in the 2nd round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Djokovic, a 2-time champion in the Spanish capital, has not won a deciding set this year and, having previously suffered final set losses to Martin Klizan, Dominic Thiem and Taro Daniel, the 30-year-old Serb’s disappointing run continued.

Edmund claimed the decisive break in the 8th game of the decider before coolly closing out his service game to love for his 14th match win of the year.

“It was a great experience to beat Novak, he is a legend of the game,” Edmund told Sky Sports. “It’s time to try and beat these guys and I was pleased how I managed my game.”

The world number 22 will face 8th-seeded Belgian David Goffin in the third round.

