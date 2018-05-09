Blast kills at least 5 people in Somali khat market near Mogadishu
Police said they were investigating whether the explosion was caused by a planted bomb or by a suicide bomber.
MOGADISHU - An explosion killed at least 5 people and wounded 10 on Wednesday in a market for the stimulant leaf khat in southern Somalia, police and residents said.
The blast, whose cause was not immediately clear, occurred in the busy market in the town of Wanlaweyn in the Lower Shabelle region, about 90 km to the northwest of the coastal capital Mogadishu.
Given Wanlaweyn’s lack of hospitals able to take in multiple casualties, residents said they took many of the wounded to their homes for the time being after the afternoon blast near a busy cluster of khat kiosks.
Police said they were investigating whether the explosion was caused by a planted bomb or by a suicide bomber.
“The blast at the khat kiosks killed at least 5 civilians and injured more others including soldiers. We are investigating whether there are more casualties and the cause of the blast,” police Captain Farah Ismail told Reuters.
“The death toll may rise,” he added.
Residents said the kiosks were busy with soldiers buying khat. “I counted 5 dead people, including 5 shoe shiners, a mother who sold khat and 2 customers. There were 10 other injured civilians,” shopkeeper Ahmed Mohamud told Reuters.
“I could also see several soldiers in uniform being transported from the blast scene but I could not confirm whether they were dead or wounded.”
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.
In past incidents, the al Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab militant group has claimed responsibility.
Al-Shabaab is fighting to overthrow Somalia’s central government and establish its own rule based on its interpretation of Islamic law.
Since being pushed out of Mogadishu in 2011, the group has lost control of most of Somalia’s cities and towns. But it retains a strong presence in regions outside the capital.
Popular in Africa
-
Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack
-
Beer crisis looms for Zimbabwe amid foreign currency shortages
-
Ethiopia is Africa's fastest-growing economy
-
Congo declares Ebola outbreak a public emergency after 17 deaths
-
At least 17 dead from Ebola virus, DRC confirms
-
Zim parliament delays Mugabe's questioning on diamond revenue
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.