Black Sash concerned by suspended social grant tender process

The organisation is also worried about bank charges some beneficiaries are having to pay during the transition to the Post Bank.

CAPE TOWN - The Black Sash is concerned that a new tender for the cash payment of social grants won’t be awarded by the September deadline promised to the Constitutional Court.

New Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has put the tender process on hold, on the advice of Treasury, in the wake of the legal challenge over poorly formulated tender documentation.

Shabangu presented the department’s budget in Parliament on Wednesday to outline how the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) planned to overcome the debacle that has for two consecutive years put the payment of social grants in jeopardy.

The old-age pension has been increased in 2018 to R1,690 a month, but Black Sash says it’s too little and pensioners will battle to overcome this year’s VAT increase.

The organisation is also worried about bank charges some beneficiaries are having to pay during the transition to the Post Bank.

The Director of the Black Sash, Lynette Maart, says cash payments are also still in jeopardy.

“Our question to Sassa is what their contingency plan would be when that tender process is not concluded by the time the contract comes to an end?”

Black Sash says it would like to see an increase in the childcare grant and provision being made for those between the ages of 18 and 59 who do not receive an income because they can’t find a job.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)