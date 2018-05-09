Beer crisis looms for Zimbabwe amid foreign currency shortages

A leading manufacturer of the beer, known as Chibuku, says shortages of foreign currency are hampering production and leading to shortages on the market.

HARARE - There’s some sobering news for lovers of traditional beer in Zimbabwe.

A leading manufacturer of the beer, known as Chibuku, says shortages of foreign currency are hampering production and leading to shortages on the market.

Zimbabwe’s foreign currency shortages just won’t go away.

And now they’re hurting the production of Zimbabwe’s popular traditional beer, Chibuku.

An official from leading drinks manufacturer, Delta Corporation, says one of its suppliers can’t get the materials needed to make the bottles the beer is sold in.

The official, Patricia Murambinda, told the state-run Herald that raw materials to produce Coca-Cola were also in short supply, and would only be enough for another week's production.

Zimbabwe’s foreign currency supplies are tightly controlled by the central bank, and there’s reportedly a huge backlog for foreign payments by local companies.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)