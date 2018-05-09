Beer crisis looms for Zimbabwe amid foreign currency shortages
A leading manufacturer of the beer, known as Chibuku, says shortages of foreign currency are hampering production and leading to shortages on the market.
HARARE - There’s some sobering news for lovers of traditional beer in Zimbabwe.
A leading manufacturer of the beer, known as Chibuku, says shortages of foreign currency are hampering production and leading to shortages on the market.
Zimbabwe’s foreign currency shortages just won’t go away.
And now they’re hurting the production of Zimbabwe’s popular traditional beer, Chibuku.
An official from leading drinks manufacturer, Delta Corporation, says one of its suppliers can’t get the materials needed to make the bottles the beer is sold in.
The official, Patricia Murambinda, told the state-run Herald that raw materials to produce Coca-Cola were also in short supply, and would only be enough for another week's production.
Zimbabwe’s foreign currency supplies are tightly controlled by the central bank, and there’s reportedly a huge backlog for foreign payments by local companies.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack
-
At least 17 dead from Ebola virus, DRC confirms
-
Congo declares Ebola outbreak a public emergency after 17 deaths
-
Ethiopia is Africa's fastest-growing economy
-
Blast kills at least 5 people in Somali khat market near Mogadishu
-
Inside the Ebola virus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.