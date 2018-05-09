Banned Kenyan film ‘Rafiki’ makes history at Cannes
Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahui’s film was banned in her home country for its LGBT themes shortly after it became the first film from the east African country to be selected by Cannes.
CANNES - The Kenyan film Rafiki is making history at the Cannes Film Festival.
The movie, which is co-produced by South Africa, is part of the official line-up for 2018’s event, marking the first time a Kenyan director has had a film in competition at Cannes.
Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahui’s film was banned in her home country for its Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) themes shortly after it became the first film from there to be selected by Cannes.
The Kenyan Film Classification Board condemned it for seeking to normalise homosexuality.
It’s a coming of age love story between two young women in a small rural town.
The film premieres at the fest on Wednesday and critics say it brings a fresh context to a universal story.
Rafiki was co-produced by South Africa’s Big World Cinema.
WATCH: Rafiki official trailer
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
