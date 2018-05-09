Angie Motshekga announces budget cuts for Basic Education Dept

The Basic Education minister said the budget vote took place in the context of ‘financial constraints’ which had led to a reduction in basic education sector funding.

CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Wednesday tabled her department’s budget which has seen many cuts in funding.

Motshekga said the budget vote took place in the context of “financial constraints” which had led to a reduction in basic education sector funding.

The overall 2018/19 budget allocation for the Department of Basic Education is just under R23 billion, 3% lower than the previous year.

While Motshekga announced many decreases in the budget, she made no mention of gross underspending by certain provinces.

Motshekga also did not touch on the eradication of mud schools and pit latrines in some provinces.

She said the cuts were because of the government’s austerity measures.

“I must state upfront that budgetary constraints in the sector have rightfully attracted a lot of attention over the last year, largely because of the weak economic growth. The basic education sector, like most other service delivery areas, has had to reduce what it purchases.”

Despite the cuts, the administration budget has increased by 8.2% to about R450 million.

The grant for learners with severe learning disabilities receives R185.5 million, almost three times the R72 million allocation in the last financial year.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)