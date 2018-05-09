Angie Motshekga announces budget cuts for Basic Education Dept
The Basic Education minister said the budget vote took place in the context of ‘financial constraints’ which had led to a reduction in basic education sector funding.
CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Wednesday tabled her department’s budget which has seen many cuts in funding.
Motshekga said the budget vote took place in the context of “financial constraints” which had led to a reduction in basic education sector funding.
The overall 2018/19 budget allocation for the Department of Basic Education is just under R23 billion, 3% lower than the previous year.
While Motshekga announced many decreases in the budget, she made no mention of gross underspending by certain provinces.
Motshekga also did not touch on the eradication of mud schools and pit latrines in some provinces.
She said the cuts were because of the government’s austerity measures.
“I must state upfront that budgetary constraints in the sector have rightfully attracted a lot of attention over the last year, largely because of the weak economic growth. The basic education sector, like most other service delivery areas, has had to reduce what it purchases.”
Despite the cuts, the administration budget has increased by 8.2% to about R450 million.
The grant for learners with severe learning disabilities receives R185.5 million, almost three times the R72 million allocation in the last financial year.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.