Andile Lungisa denied leave to appeal sentence for assault
The ANC councillor has been handed a three-year sentence, with one year suspended for five years, for assaulting DA mayoral committee member Rano Kayser in 2016.
CAPE TOWN – An African National Congress (ANC) councillor handed jail time for smashing a glass jug over the head of a Democratic Alliance (DA) colleague has been denied leave to appeal.
Andile Lungisa has been handed a three-year sentence, with one year suspended for five years, for assaulting DA mayoral committee member Rano Kayser during a council meeting in October 2016.
Opposition parties have reacted.
The DA’s Eastern Cape spokesperson Mlindi Nhana says it's important that public representatives guilty of brutality and criminality are held accountable.
“We’re not in a celebratory mood at all because we’ve lost a young vibrant politician in him. Having said that, we understand where the magistrate was coming from in his sentencing.”
The Patriotic Alliance's Marlon Daniels has labelled the entire incident as unfortunate.
The United Democratic Party's Mongameli Bobani adds they accept the court's findings.
“It’s a lesson to the public that we as public representatives need to be an example to our communities.”
The National Prosecuting Authority says Lungisa's legal team will appeal the prison sentence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
