ANCYL calls on Manana to resign after further assault claims

The league has called for the ANC to take strong action against Mduduzi Manana - and for him to resign after his former domestic worker accused him of assault.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League is the latest organisation to come out against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana for allegedly assaulting another woman.

The league has called for the ANC to take strong action against Manana and for him to resign.

Manana's former domestic worker has accused him of pushing her down the stairs at his Fourways home at the weekend.

Christine Wiro opened a case at the Douglasdale police station - which she later withdrew.

WATCH: Manana begged me to drop charges, says former domestic worker

The youth league’s Mlondi Mkhize said: “It appears to us that the use of money, to kill such stories… to kill such justice that is required, is really at a high level and we must never substitute justice for money. The South African Police Service must still proceed with the matter and trial the leadership.”

In a statement released on Monday Manana accused the Wiro family of trying to extort R100,000 from him.

A video recording later emerged - which is believed to be Manana offering the family money to drop the charges against him.