ANC WC: Patricia De Lille is still the mayor of Cape Town

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress leaders in the Western Cape says Patricia de Lille is still the mayor of Cape Town in their eyes.

De Lille too, believes the Democratic Alliance (DA) and City of Cape Town have been premature in announcing the mayor position vacancy.

She has approached the court challenging her sacking after the DA rescinded her party membership on Tuesday.

The ANC says it's not up the DA to get rid of De Lille. It believes it's ultimately up to the Cape Town city council and the Independent Electoral Commission.

ANC provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool says: “The South African Constitution says you’ve lost confidence in your cadre, now come and test it with the people who elected her in the first place. So it’s not that we elect a new mayor, because there’s a mayor in place. As far as we are concerned, Patricia de Lille is the mayor of Cape Town, until the IEC declares otherwise.”

When asked whether the ANC has attempted to entice De Lille to join the party, Rasool says they've not been in talks with her.

“We’re in the business of ensuring stable, good governance in the city and it would not help our cause if there was a walkover from the mayor. She has a job and she must be allowed to do that job.”

However, Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson maintains De Lille is no longer the mayor and he is acting until council elects a new mayor.

“If a person is no longer a member of a political party, they’re no longer a councillor of the City of Cape Town. Patricia de Lille was a councillor. She’s no longer a councillor, therefore she can no longer be the mayor.”

Neilson says an interim mayoral committee will be announced this week.

