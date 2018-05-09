ANC’s Andile Lungisa sentenced to 2 years in jail for assault

In April the Eastern Cape ANC councillor was found guilty of smashing a glass jug over the head of Rano Kayser during a chaotic Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) councillor Andile Lungisa has been sentenced to an effective two years behind bars for assault.

He was found guilty of smashing a glass jug over the head of a former mayoral committee member, Rano Kayser, during a chaotic Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in 2016.

Kayser sustained multiple injuries during the attack.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Tshepo Ndwalaza says, “We understand that they will be appealing the sentence. We, as the NPA, are satisfied with what has happened in court.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)