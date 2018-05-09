ANC places Supra Mahumapelo on precautionary leave

The ANC has clarified events around the North West premier, adding an acting premier will be appointed.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West has instructed Premier Supra Mahumapelo to withdraw his resignation and take leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by the inter-ministerial task team looking into governance issues in the province.

Acting ANC secretary in North West Susan Dantjie has apologised for a statement earlier, in which the provincial executive committee (PEC) decided to go against the ANC’s top brass who instructed that Mahumapelo resign or be removed. It said that Mahumapelo was going nowhere.

"We have taken a decision as the PEC that the premier must be on leave and he must appoint the acting premier. We will take it from there."

Dantjie says Mahumapelo will announce the name of the acting premier when he is ready, adding the PEC has full confidence in Mahumapelo.

"The PEC forced the premier to say that he cannot decide to resign without us blessing that resignation."

She says as far as the PEC is concerned, President Cyril Ramaphosa has not instructed Mahumapelo to resign.

Dantjie says an acting premier will be appointed by Mahumapelo while the high-level ministerial task team, led by Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, does its work.

She says there’s no reason for the premier to step down now.

