The ANC's provincial executive committee says it will arrange a peaceful march in support of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress in the North West has made it clear Premier Supra Mahumapelo is going nowhere.

The provincial executive committee (PEC) met in Mahikeng, where it decided to go against the ANC’s top brass who instructed that Mahumapelo resign or be removed.

Mahumapelo said on Tuesday night he would step down at noon on Wednesday, but later said he only took instructions from the ANC in the province.

A PEC meeting held on Wednesday was marred by Mahumapelo supporters being bused in and storming the meeting.

Mahumapelo addressed the meeting where it was later decided that “he is not going anywhere”.

The North West structure says they will communicate this decision to its national leaders, just a week after Mahumapelo was given an ultimatum by the ANC’s top six leaders to resign or be fired.

#SupraMahumapelo now leads his supporters in songs here at the Embassy Hall in Mahikeng. PP pic.twitter.com/c3ZnJQH1L3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2018

The PEC says it will arrange a peaceful march in support of Mahumapelo.

In addition, it will call a disciplinary tribunal for those calling for the premier’s resignation.

Mahumapelo faced several protests in recent weeks, with residents calling for his resignation. He has been accused of corruption and maladministration.

