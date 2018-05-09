ANC in WC to open case against Maimane for interference

The party plans to petition the national government to place the City of Cape Town under administration due to instability within the mayoral committee.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it’s going to open a case against Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane for interfering in the governing of the City of Cape Town in light of the removal of Patricia De Lille as mayor.

The party plans to petition the national government to place the city under administration, due to instability within the mayoral committee and poor governance when it comes to the implementation of its budget.

The ANC’s Xolani Sotashe says “rogue officials” have been taking over city council duties, referring to Maimane stepping in to deal with the water crisis earlier in 2018.

“You have individuals who are not part of the city’s establishment, but they do interfere in the affairs of the city; I’m referring to Maimane. The DA leader is in possession of the confidential information of the City of Cape Town, that does not belong to him or the party.”

Sotashe says the ANC will open a case against Maimane since the DA has violated the Co-Operative Governance Act.

“De Lille had no say about what must happen in terms of the water crisis because Maimane gave those instructions. The ANC must consider opening up a case because Maimane, not only interfered in the affairs of the city but he’s breached every piece of legislation in terms of operative governance.”

Maimane’s spokesperson says he is unavailable for comment due to other commitments.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)