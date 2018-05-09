Anatii talks about spiritual awakening on new track
Born Anathi Mnyango, the rapper has since evolved and worked with numerous artists, such as AKA and DJ Khaled.
JOHANNESBURG - Whether you are a fan or not, you might remember rapper Anatii for his 2012 hit single Thunder Thighs.
Born Anathi Mnyango, the rapper has since evolved and worked with numerous artists, such as AKA and DJ Khaled.
His recent hit single Thixo Onofefe is another hit-banger, reminding us that Umthandazo Uzosebenza (prayers will work).
Zikhona izinto bendizenza ✨👁💯 #ThixoOnofefe COMING SOON! pic.twitter.com/rjCeOhQVG6— ANATII (@ANATII) May 8, 2018
Anatii says Thixo Onofefe is not only about prayer. The rapper says it relates to a spiritual awakening, in which he speaks to God about the good and the bad he has done. It also touches on cultural and spiritual values.
On the production and the creativity behind the song’s video, Anatii says he likes to be hands-on in the creation of his music videos because it gives him the opportunity to fully express his creative visions.
UMTHANDAZO UZOSEBENZA!— ANATII (@ANATII) May 7, 2018
Premiering #THIXOONOFEFE at the movies. ONE NIGHT ONLY! INVITE ONLY! ✨👁🎥💯
✉️ joinanatii@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/XRuymF3uN5
The rapper also has advice for African creatives to realise their potential.
“[We need to] wake up from all the dreams we are having and start to live the reality, by beginning to own and export our art to the fullest, so that we give people positive energy that Africans possess.”
He worked with Tamzyn Botha on the video’s art direction and Jiten Ramlal who was responsible for the cinematography.
Thixo Onofefe releases this Thursday at a special premiere at Ster Kinekor Sandton.
LISTEN: Official audio for 'Thixo Onofefe'
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.