Anatii talks about spiritual awakening on new track

Born Anathi Mnyango, the rapper has since evolved and worked with numerous artists, such as AKA and DJ Khaled.

JOHANNESBURG - Whether you are a fan or not, you might remember rapper Anatii for his 2012 hit single Thunder Thighs.

Born Anathi Mnyango, the rapper has since evolved and worked with numerous artists, such as AKA and DJ Khaled.

His recent hit single Thixo Onofefe is another hit-banger, reminding us that Umthandazo Uzosebenza (prayers will work).

Anatii says Thixo Onofefe is not only about prayer. The rapper says it relates to a spiritual awakening, in which he speaks to God about the good and the bad he has done. It also touches on cultural and spiritual values.

On the production and the creativity behind the song’s video, Anatii says he likes to be hands-on in the creation of his music videos because it gives him the opportunity to fully express his creative visions.

UMTHANDAZO UZOSEBENZA!



Premiering #THIXOONOFEFE at the movies. ONE NIGHT ONLY! INVITE ONLY! ✨👁🎥💯



✉️ joinanatii@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/XRuymF3uN5 — ANATII (@ANATII) May 7, 2018

The rapper also has advice for African creatives to realise their potential.

“[We need to] wake up from all the dreams we are having and start to live the reality, by beginning to own and export our art to the fullest, so that we give people positive energy that Africans possess.”

He worked with Tamzyn Botha on the video’s art direction and Jiten Ramlal who was responsible for the cinematography.

Thixo Onofefe releases this Thursday at a special premiere at Ster Kinekor Sandton.

LISTEN: Official audio for 'Thixo Onofefe'

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)