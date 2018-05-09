Popular Topics
All Blacks winger Naholo pens new NZ Rugby deal

Highlanders and All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo has signed a new one-year contract extension with New Zealand Rugby, Highlanders and Taranaki.

Highlanders and All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo. Picture: AFP
Highlanders and All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Highlanders and All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo has signed a new one-year contract extension with New Zealand Rugby, the Highlanders and Taranaki.

Naholo, who has played 18 Test matches for the World Cup champions, cited intentions to defend the World Cup title they won in England in 2015.

It is also reported that Naholo turned down numerous lucrative offers from European clubs seeking his services to stay with his Super Rugby side, the Highlanders, that he has played for since 2015.

Naholo’s contract extension will see him stay in New Zealand until the end of 2019.

Timeline

