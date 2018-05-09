Abdullah Ibrahim, Tumisho Masha bag global awards for 'Mandela's Gun'

'Mandela's Gun' tells the true story of the last six months of Nelson Mandela’s freedom before his arrest and life sentence in 1962.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary jazz musician Abdulla Ibrahim and local actor Tumisho Masha have won international awards for their work in the feature film Mandela's Gun.

The film made its world premiere at the close of the Harlem International Film Festival last Sunday, with an awards ceremony being held earlier this week.

Ibrahim bagged the award for best original soundtrack award, while Masha received the best actor award. The film's British director John Irvin was also honoured with the best director award.

Thankyou to everyone who came to see Mandela’s Gun World Premiere @HarlemInternat! We won 3 out of 4 of our award nominations - Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Soundtrack! #JohnIrvin @TumishoMasha #AbdullahIbrahim #MandelasGun #PowerIsOurs pic.twitter.com/YeYvDFHwfE — Mandela's Gun (@MandelasGun) May 7, 2018

Mandela's Gun tells the true story of the last six months of Nelson Mandela’s freedom before his arrest and life sentence in 1962.

It also reveals extraordinary new evidence about not only the man himself and the brave individuals and nations who risked their lives to struggle alongside him, but also marks the first on-screen confession by one of the CIA agents who orchestrated Mandela’s final betrayal and capture at the hands of the apartheid regime.

Mandela's Gun was shot in six countries and is the first ever British, South African and Algerian co-production.

