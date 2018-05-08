Woman taken in for questioning after deadly Khayelitsha shack fire
The shack fire claimed the lives of eight family members, five of whom were between the ages of two and 14.
CAPE TOWN - A woman has been taken in for questioning in connection with a shack fire in Khayelitsha that claimed the lives of eight family members.
Five of the deceased are children between the ages of two and 14.
Firefighters were called out to the Taiwan informal settlement in the early hours of Monday morning, where four structures were on fire.
The Western Cape Department of Social Development Department says social workers are helping grieving relatives.
The department's Sihle Ngobese says: “We’re concerned by allegations from community members of this being a suspected arson attack and are calling on the South African Police Service to investigate the claims. Social workers will provide ongoing trauma counselling to assist the family during this difficult time.”
