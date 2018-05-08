[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament

Questions from the ANC and the DA deal with Ramaphosa’s drive to boost investment

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is answering oral questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

Cope's has asked whether he will set up a commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and malfeasance in the police’s Crime Intelligence division and the State Security Agency.

Questions from the ANC and the DA deal with Ramaphosa’s drive to boost investment.

WATCH: Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament