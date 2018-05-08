Popular Topics
Go

Unions accuse bus companies of not caring about plight of workers

Transport unions shared this sentiment as they mull over a new wage offer of 8.75% for the first year and 8.25% for the second.

Golden Arrow buses parked at the Cape Town bus terminal as drivers strike for better wages. Pictures: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Golden Arrow buses parked at the Cape Town bus terminal as drivers strike for better wages. Pictures: Bertram Malgas/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Bus employers are being accused of not caring about the plight of workers and only focusing on making a profit.

Transport unions shared this sentiment as they mull over a new wage offer of 8.75% for the first year and 8.25% for the second.

The national bus strike is now in its third week and several talks and intervention by the Labour Department and Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) have yielded no results.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)'s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “Until employers in South Africa takes the lives of the working class seriously and they start to treat them with dignity and stop acting like we’re in the days of apartheid, perhaps we’d start to make real progress.”

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu)'s Solomon Mahlangu says: “I hope there will be a change in attitude, number one. Number two, you can’t use yesterday’s solutions to solve today’s problems.”

