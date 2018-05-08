Unions accuse bus companies of not caring about plight of workers
Transport unions shared this sentiment as they mull over a new wage offer of 8.75% for the first year and 8.25% for the second.
JOHANNESBURG – Bus employers are being accused of not caring about the plight of workers and only focusing on making a profit.
Transport unions shared this sentiment as they mull over a new wage offer of 8.75% for the first year and 8.25% for the second.
The national bus strike is now in its third week and several talks and intervention by the Labour Department and Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) have yielded no results.
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)'s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “Until employers in South Africa takes the lives of the working class seriously and they start to treat them with dignity and stop acting like we’re in the days of apartheid, perhaps we’d start to make real progress.”
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu)'s Solomon Mahlangu says: “I hope there will be a change in attitude, number one. Number two, you can’t use yesterday’s solutions to solve today’s problems.”
Popular in Local
-
Malema sworn in as Pan African Parliament member
-
Search for missing Norwegian student called off
-
[CARTOON] De Lille Prince
-
KZN ANC branch leader gunned down in front of family
-
Manana says assault allegations against him malicious, unfortunate
-
Nene: 112 municipalities without cash to carry out services
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.