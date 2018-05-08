‘Trump did not inform Macron of plans for Iran deal’
Emmanuel Macron’s office denied a story by the New York Times which said Donald Trump had told the French leader the US was going to pull out of the agreement.
PARIS - Emmanuel Macron’s office said US President Donald Trump had given the French leader no indication of what he planned to say about the Iran nuclear deal later on Tuesday.
In answer to a Reuters question, Macron’s office denied a story by the New York Times which said Trump had told Macron the United States was going to pull out of the agreement.
Trump was due to announce his final decision at 18.00 GMT.
Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some sanctions.
But the withdrawal of the United States would probably sink the deal. If that happens, Iran could retaliate by undermining the interests of Washington and its allies in the Middle East.
Popular in World
-
Trump pulls US from Iran nuclear deal
-
Man mauled to death while trying to take selfie with bear
-
Trump sends Buhari back home with stern warnings
-
New York state attorney general resigns after report he abused women
-
More people now have electricity in Africa, 600 million are still in dark
-
Guptas face fresh controversy over India temple donation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.