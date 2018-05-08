Popular Topics
Go

‘Trump did not inform Macron of plans for Iran deal’

Emmanuel Macron’s office denied a story by the New York Times which said Donald Trump had told the French leader the US was going to pull out of the agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: @EmmanuelMacron/Twitter.
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: @EmmanuelMacron/Twitter.
42 minutes ago

PARIS - Emmanuel Macron’s office said US President Donald Trump had given the French leader no indication of what he planned to say about the Iran nuclear deal later on Tuesday.

In answer to a Reuters question, Macron’s office denied a story by the New York Times which said Trump had told Macron the United States was going to pull out of the agreement.

Trump was due to announce his final decision at 18.00 GMT.

Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some sanctions.

But the withdrawal of the United States would probably sink the deal. If that happens, Iran could retaliate by undermining the interests of Washington and its allies in the Middle East.

