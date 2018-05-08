Trains collide in southern Germany, at least two dead: media
Deutsche Bahn and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung both reported police as saying said two people were killed and several injured.
BERLIN – A goods train and a passenger train collided in southern Germany on Monday, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said, and local media reported two people were killed.
Deutsche Bahn said in a statement on its website the collision took place at around 9.20 pm local time (1920 GMT) near the Aichach station on the line between Ingolstadt and Augsburg in Bavaria.
Deutsche Bahn and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung both reported police as saying said two people were killed and several injured.
#BREAKING: 2 dead, 14 injured after a accident between a passenger train and a freight train in the Aichach area of Germany. (Photos: @News_Executive) pic.twitter.com/xgrvmUBouX— BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) May 7, 2018
At least 2 passengers killed following a train crash in #Aichach Bavaria ~@BR24— Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) May 7, 2018
↨
Is it me or there are much too many train accidents in #Germany recently? pic.twitter.com/An4E0VH4VE
Popular in World
-
Man mauled to death while trying to take selfie with bear
-
Local underworld figure George Darmanovich shot & killed in Serbia
-
Serbian police studying CCTV footage in George Darmanovic murder
-
Trump sends Buhari back home with stern warnings
-
Hawaii eruptions spread, some residents warned to 'go now'
-
Hawaiians race home for pets, essentials during lull in volcano eruptions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.