Trains collide in southern Germany, at least two dead: media

Deutsche Bahn and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung both reported police as saying said two people were killed and several injured.

BERLIN – A goods train and a passenger train collided in southern Germany on Monday, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said, and local media reported two people were killed.

Deutsche Bahn said in a statement on its website the collision took place at around 9.20 pm local time (1920 GMT) near the Aichach station on the line between Ingolstadt and Augsburg in Bavaria.

