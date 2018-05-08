Top 10 moments in the political life of Patricia de Lille
The DA has renounced the membership of Patricia de Lille.
1. Patricia de Lille’s first foray into politics was in the late 1970s and early 1980s when her job as a laboratory technician at a factory saw her join the South African Chemical Workers Union where she served as a shop steward.
2. In 1988 she was elected as national vice-president of the National Council of Trade Unions.
3. De Lille joined the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) in 1987 and in May 1994 she became a member of Parliament.
4. In 1999, De Lille blew the whistle on the multibillion rand arms deal in Parliament, calling for a judicial commission of inquiry.
5. During a floor-crossing window in 2003, she left the PAC and formed a new political party known as the Independent Democrats (ID).
6. On 15 August 2010, De Lille and then Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille announced that the ID would merge with the DA. Between September 2010 and May 2011 De Lille served as Minister for Social Development of the Western Cape.
7. In June 2011, De Lille took office as mayor of Cape Town.
8. On 15 February 2018, the DA brought a motion of no confidence against De Lille as she is accused of turning a blind eye to corruption, for facing a criminal complaint of bribery and criticism for her handling of the water crisis. She survives the motion by one vote.
9. On 25 April 2018 the majority of the DA’s Cape Town caucus voted in favour of a motion of no confidence for De Lille to go.
10. On 8 May 2018 the DA announced that it had rescinded De Lille's membership.
