Things fall apart: How Patricia de Lille lost her DA membership

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance has rescinded Patricia de Lille's party membership.

Here is a look at where it all began.

• August 2017

De Lille shuts down the city’s special investigations unit which leads to tensions with JP Smith, a mayco member and caucus deputy leader.

• October 2017

Both De Lille and Smith are placed on special leave by DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Allegations of maladministration are brought against De Lille.

A special sub-committee of the DA's Federal Executive, headed by parliamentary whip John Steenhuisen, investigates the fallout.

During the same month, the ANC claims security upgrades at de Lille’s home were partially paid for by the council.

The City of Cape Town later states De Lille personally paid for construction work at her home, while the municipality paid for the installation of security equipment.

• November 2017

An affidavit by Craig Kesson, an executive director in the City, alleges De Lille refused to investigate irregularities raised by forensic audits into tenders, and suggested that De Lille was protecting transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead, who was later suspended.

The DA appoints an independent investigator to probe the allegations against De Lille.

• December 2017

The DA’s James Selfe confirms investigations, following allegations by Kesson, are ongoing.

The City of Cape Town appoints law firm Bowman Gilfillan to conduct an investigation into allegations of tender irregularities in its Transport and Urban Development Authority.

• January 2018

City officials review the Bowman Gilfillan report on alleged corruption. De Lille claims the report contains factual errors and maintains her innocence.

• February 2018

DA lays criminal charges against De Lille.

Later in February, a motion of no confidence in De Lille is debated.

De Lille survives the motion by one vote.

• March 2018

De Lille’s disciplinary hearing is delayed while representatives discuss technical issues regarding the probe. Later, the hearing is adjourned indefinitely after one of the panel members, advocate Pogiso Monchusi, recuses himself as an adjudicator in the process. She shares frustrations over mounting legal bill.

• April 2018

De Lille faces a second motion of no confidence from the DA’s caucus in Cape Town.

The DA holds its federal congress where it adopts a new clause which would see the removal of a senior leader, who has lost the confidence of the causes, within 48 hours.

At least 70% of the DA’s city caucus votes for the removal of De Lille as the mayor of Cape Town.

De Lille rejects vote of no confidence against her and speaks out against the DA’s clause.

The ANC calls for the allegations against De Lille to be tested in public.

De Lille attends a memorial by the Economic Freedom Fighters for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The DA demands an explanation on why attended without informing them. The mayor's office said she was invited to the memorial by Madikizela-Mandela's family, as one of the stalwart's friends.

• May 2018

The DA removes De Lille’s party membership, citing an interview on Eusebuis McKaiser Show on Radio 702, where De Lille declared her intentions to leave the party after clearing her name.

She addresses the media shortly after her DA membership is rescinded, saying she''ll once again be taking the DA to court to challenge the party's decision.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)