Taylor Swift organises 500 pizzas for foster kids
Swift and Papa John organised to have 500 large pizzas made - 300 of which were cheese, 100 pepperoni and 100 vegetarian ones.
LONDON - Taylor Swift teamed up with pizza chain Papa John's to throw a pizza party for 2,000 foster kids and their families following a special private concert at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker treated the children to a sneak peek of her upcoming Reputation tour, with a special private concert at the University of Phoenix Stadium over the weekend and made sure the night was even more memorable for the kids by handing out the fast food at the event.
One of the franchise owners revealed it was Swift's father Scott who called into the branches and said that his "daughter is in town for her concert and would like to feed 2,200 foster kids and their families".
Between them, they organised to have 500 large pizzas made - 300 of which were cheese, 100 pepperoni and 100 vegetarian ones - whilst Papa Johns also donated 2,500 plates and napkins.
One of the parents, Kelli Dillon, told The Blast: "We all had floor seats so when they opened the doors and let us walk in, there were bowls of candy and cups of ice water for everyone. As much candy as the kids wanted! Then after the show, they brought in thousands of pizzas from Papa Johns I believe and they also had trays upon trays of brownies, cookies and goodies. It was the sweetest gesture and for all of us [foster and adoptive families] it was an experience they will never forget."
Papa John's wanted to continue their special gift by allowing the families from the Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents to have discounts on pizza for the next six months with a special voucher code.
